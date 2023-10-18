Suzlon Energy shares hit 52-week high; top turnover chart

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high amid weak sentiment in the broader market today. The renewable energy stock rose 5% to scale a fresh 52-week high of Rs 31.06 in afternoon deals. Suzlon Energy stock has been rising for the last three sessions. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 6.96 on March 28, 2023.

Market cap of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 42,146 crore. The stock topped turnover chart on BSE. Total lakh 289.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to the highest turnover of Rs 89.63 crore on BSE. Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 65.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares said, “Suzlon Energy Ltd has witnessed a spectacular run-up right from Rs 7 till now. In August, the stock gave a major breakout in the higher timeframe in the form of Rounding Bottom formation. Indicators are showing presence of a strong momentum and as per the pattern breakout, for a target of Rs 39.35. One can buy the stock at the current market price or on decline up to Rs 24.”

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Hot stocks on October 18, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Zomato, Tejas Networks, Mazagon Dock and more

Also read: Astra Microwave shares jumps 15%; defence firm clarifies on corporate guarantee