Business Today
Talbros Automotive Components shares: Smallcap stock up 5% on Rs 400 crore order win

Talbros Automotive Components orders will help the company increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies, which will help it grow and gain market share in the coming years, the company told BSE.

Talbros Automotive Components, which commands a market capitalisation of Rs 901.23 crore, on Friday said it has received it received new multi-year orders worth Rs 400 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments and joint ventures (JVs). In a filing to BSE, Talbros Automotive Components said the orders are to be executed over a period of next 5-7 years, covering the company's product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.

Following the development, the smallcap stock rose 4.56 per cent to hit a high of Rs 758 on BSE. The stock is up 34 per cent year-to-date and 48 per cent in the last one year.

The orders will help Talbros Automotive Components increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies, which will help it grow and gain market share in the coming years, the company told BSE.

The company, which offers gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forging, said the orders were received from a leading established export OEM for the electric vehicles (EV) for body in white - stamped metal part for over Rs 165 crore over 5 years (Expected SOP for these products is FY25). The order is through the Joint Venture - Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems.

Talbros Automotive Components said it also received orders for forgings products like ring gear, gear planet, spacer, brake pistone, cover king Pin, planetary gear and many more from export customers worth Rs 50 crore for over 5 years.

Besides, Talbros Automotive Components received orders worth Rs 65 crore for over 5 years for the heat shield products from multiple domestic OEMs. These order span across new technologies in the heat shield space. Lastly, the company received orders worth Rs 120 crores for over 5 years for the gasket products from

both domestic and export OEM customers. This includes an order worth Rs 40 crores for EVs from a leading overseas OEM.

Talbros Automotive Components has clients such as Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Volvo Eicher India, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Group, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Hyundai, John Deere, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki, TAFE, Daimler India, Tata Motors, Simpsons, Carraro, Dana, Musashi, Spicer, GE and QH Talbros. It also has distribution network in the aftermarket.

Talbros Automotive Components, together with JV alliances, has 10 manufacturing facilities at Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra and R&D technology center at Faridabad. The company has technical collaborations with Nippon Leakless Corporation – Japan and Sanwa Packaging – Japan. Talbros Group portfolio includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 07, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
