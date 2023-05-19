Tata Consumer Products, Home First Finance, Colgate shares to turn ex-dividend today

A handful of stocks with turn ex-dividend on Friday including Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Home First Finance, Colgate-Palmolive and Advanced Enzyme Technologies. Shares of KCD Industries will turn ex-rights today while those of Kenvi Jewels and Veerkrupa Jewellers will turn ex-split and ex-bonus.

Colgate-Palmolive shares would turn ex-dividend today. Colgate-Palmolive had announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share and the record date for the same is May 20. The dividend will be paid on June 6.

Home First Finance Company India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Home First Finance Company India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.60 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on July 7.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd will turn dividend. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.45 and the dividend will be paid on June 8.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (interim dividend, Rs 4 per share), Alicon Castalloy (interim dividend, Rs 2.50 per share), JM Financial (final dividend, Rs 0.60 per share), Rain Industries (interim dividend, Re 1 per share) Man Infraconstruction (interim dividend, Re 0.36 per share) are some other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Shares of Kenvi Jewels will turn ex-bonus in the 1:4 ratio. The Kenvi Jewels stock will also split from a face value of Rs 10 into ten shares of face value Re 1 each

Similarly, Veerkrupa Jewellers shares will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:3 and also split from a face value of Rs 10 into ten shares of face value Re 1 each.

KCD Industries shares will turn ex-rights. The issue price is set at Rs 18 per share and the issue is for up to 48,85,71,426 shares.The rights entitlement ratio stands at 19:07 i.e. 19 rights shares for every seven shares held by the equity shareholders of the company as on the record date with the right to renounce. The issue will open on May 31 and close on June 14.