Tata Motors Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 72%, revenue at Rs 1.08 lakh crore

Tata Motors Q1 earnings: Net profit came at Rs 5692 crore against Rs 3301 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors ended lower on Thursday. The stock fell 1.02% lower at Rs 1144.60 on BSE. The earnings were announced after market hours.

Tata Motors reported a 72.43% rise in Q1 profit on Thursday. Net profit came at Rs 5,692 crore against Rs 3,301 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 13% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the last quarter against Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 8,870 crore in Q1 against Rs 4,864 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

Earnings per share rose to Rs 14.51 per share in Q1 against Rs 8.35 per share in the June 2023 quarter. Global wholesales of the firm rose 2.5% to 3,30,300 units in Q1 against 3,22,200 units in the June 2023 quarter. 

EBITDA climbed 14.4% to Rs 15,568 crore in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 14,681 crore on a year on year basis. EBIT margins in the last quarter stood at 8.4% against 8.1% in the June 2023 quarter. 

Shares of Tata Motors ended lower on Thursday. The stock fell 1.02% at Rs 1144.60 on BSE. The earnings were announced after market hours. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 01, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
