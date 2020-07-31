Tata Motors share price closes higher ahead of Q1 earnings

Tata Motors share price ended marginally higher ahead of the auto maker's Q1 earnings set to be announced today. Share price of Tata Motors closed 0.96% higher at Rs 104.70 against previous close of Rs 103.70 on BSE. The large cap stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

The share stands higher than 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages.. Market cap of Tata Motors rose to Rs 32,341 crore today The stock has lost 22.79% during the last one year and fallen 43.44% since the beginning of this year.

However, in last one month, the stock has gained 4% against 6.19% rise in Sensex during the period. The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 201.80 on January 15 this year and fell to 52-week low of Rs 63.60 on March 24, 2020.

In Q4 of last fiscal, Tata Motors posted a net loss of Rs 9,863.75 crore against net profit of Rs 1,108.66 crore in Q4 of 2018-19. Tata Motors attributed the Q4 loss to coronavirus pandemic which severely impacted its financials. Tata Motors' revenue from operations fell by 27.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 62,492.96 crore during the period under review.

Stock market: New equity investors are a mature lot, not just 'Robinhood' traders

The auto firm reported a 81.78 per cent fall in its total sales at 25,047 units in Q1 against sale of 1,37,545 units in the April-June quarter of 2019-20.

Domestic sales of the company stood at 23,845 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal, down 82 per cent from 1,31,879 units in same period of 2019-20. Its group global wholesales fell 64% , including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to 91,594 in June quarter on an year on year basis.

Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 stood at 11,598 units, lower by 89 per cent over Q1FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in June quarter of the current fiscal dropped 49 per cent to 79,996 units over the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 129 points lower, Nifty at 11,073; HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, RIL top losers