Why Tata Motors share rose over 11% today

Tata Motors share rose over 11% in trade today after the auto firm reported a 25.27 per cent increase in total sales for January. Share of Tata Motors gained 11.2%, a fresh 52-week high, to Rs 312 against previous close of Rs 279.75 on BSE.

The stock has gained 17.48% in the last 2 days. The share opened with a gain of 4.65% at Rs 292.75 today. Tata Motors share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors share has gained 87% in one year and risen 70% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 66.85%.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 95,835 crore. Total sales rose to 59,959 units last month against a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales rose 28 per cent to 57,742 units against 45,242 units in January last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 26,978 units as against 13,894 units in the same month previous year, up 94 per cent.

However, the company reported 3 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,909 units as against 33,860 units in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Sensex reclaimed the key 50,000 mark in early trade today after FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget speech. Sensex rose 1,554 points to touch a fresh high of 50,154 and Nifty gained 450 points to 14,731.

