scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Steel board approves raising Rs 2,700 crore via debentures, stock ends flat

Feedback

Tata Steel board approves raising Rs 2,700 crore via debentures, stock ends flat

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were trading flat in the afternoon session on Tuesday even as the Tata Group firm’s board cleared raising of Rs 2,700 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tata Steel board approves raising Rs 2,700 crore via debentures, stock flat Tata Steel board approves raising Rs 2,700 crore via debentures, stock flat
SUMMARY
  • Total 51.09 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.32 crore on BSE. 
  • Tata Steel stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, signaling low volatility during the period.
  • In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 55.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were trading flat in the afternoon session on Tuesday even as the Tata Group firm’s board cleared raising of Rs 2,700 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Tata Steel shares ended 0.64% lower at Rs 148.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.85 lakh crore. Tata Steel will issue 2,70,000 non convertibel debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 2,700 crore, said the firm in a communication to bourses. 

Related Articles

The redemption of debentures will be done at the end of three years from the date of allotment. The debentures carry credit rating of ‘AA+’ by India Ratings and ‘AA+’ by CARE Ratings Limited, said Tata Steel in a communication to bourses. 

Total 51.09 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.32 crore on BSE.  Tata Steel stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, signaling low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 55.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Tata Steel shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Steel shares have rallied 39% in a year and risen 102.80% in three years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 19, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement