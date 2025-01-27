scorecardresearch
Business Today
Tata Steel Q3 earnings: EBITDA seen falling, losses in Europe may weigh 

Tata Steel stock ended 2.77% lower at Rs 126.40 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore. Tata Steel stock ended 2.77% lower at Rs 126.40 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Metal major Tata Steel Ltd will announce its Q3 earnings today. The Tata Group firm is likely to post a 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in standalone volume, led by the Kalinganagar expansion, according to Antique Broking. However, consolidated EBITDA is seen sliding 28 per cent Y-o-Y, signaling lower profitability in Indian operations and continued losses in Europe.

YES Securities expects consolidated revenues to slide 3% QoQ and 5.5% YoY at Rs 52,260 crore led by falling realizations. The brokerage expects Tata to report an EBITDA of Rs 5,480 crore with EBITDA margins of 10.5% on a consolidated basis led by reducing realizations being partially offset with higher volumes and savings on coking coal costs vs Q2FY25.

Net profit is seen at Rs 599.8 crore , a 16.8% rise on a year on year basis but a 28% fall on a quarter on quarter basis.

Axis Securities sees expects consolidated revenue to decline YoY/QoQ led by lower steel price realization in India and Europe, partially offset by the brokerage's higher steel sales volumes estimate.

It expects EBITDA to decline fall 23% YoY/QoQ each due to lower sales realisation in India and Europe, which offsets benefit from lower coking coal costs and higher sales volumes.

The brokerage expects lower EBITDA/tonne in India at Rs 11,810/tonne, down 33%/9% YoY/QoQ on account of lower sales price realisation, partially offset by lower coking coal consumption cost.

EBITDA per tonne loss in Europe is likely to narrow down to $53 per tonne against $75 per tonne in Q2FY25 and $178 per tonne in Q3FY24 led by better Netherlands EBITDA.

Reevnue is seen at Rs 52,513 crore, down 5.1% year on year in Q3, said Axis adding that net profit would come at Rs 212 crore, down 75% from Rs 815 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Brokerage Anand Rathi expects a 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y fall in revenue due to weaker domestic steel prices and ongoing challenges in European markets.

Tata Steel stock ended 2.77% lower at Rs 126.40 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore. Total 16.18 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.70 crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 27, 2025, 3:48 PM IST
