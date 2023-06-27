Tata Steel, TRF, Tata Power: 18 Tata group stocks need up to 600% rally to revisit all-time highs

Benchmark stock indices might be flirting with record high levels, two of every three Tata group shares were at least 20 per cent away from their record high levels. At Monday's close, a total of 18 of the 28 listed Tata group stocks were down over 20 per cent from their all-time high levels; five of these group stocks namely TRF, Tayo Rolls, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Automotive Stampings and Assemblies and Nelco needed 100-600 per cent rally to reclaim their peaks, data compiled from corporate database Ace Equity suggests.

Data showed shares of TRF at Rs 166.90 apiece needed 604 per cent or 7 times surge to revisit all-time high of Rs 1,175 hit in May 2010. For Tayo Rolls, reaching a December 2007 high of Rs 471.56 would require a 499 per cent jump over Monday's closing of Rs 78.73 level.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) needed a 300 per cent lift while Automotive Stampings and Assemblies required 181 per cent rally to revisit their all time high hit on January 11, 2022. Nelco (133 per cent) was another stock that required a big push to revisit 1992 highs.

Five stocks Rallis India Ltd (85 per cent), Artson Engineering Ltd (82 per cent), Voltas Ltd (79 per cent), Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (79 per cent), Tata Metaliks Ltd (78 per cent) and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (77 per cent) were among stocks that have to rally 50-82 per cent to revisit their record highs.

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Tinplate Company Of India and Tata Power Company Ltd are 36-42 per cent away from their all-time high levels.

Among the four Tata group stocks in Nifty, however, three stocks were quite close to record highs levels. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remained an exception. Titan Company Ltd made its fresh high of Rs 3,023.80 on June 19. It was just 1.2 per cent away from that level on June 26. Tata Consumer Products Ltd was barely 3 per cent away from its September 2021 high of Rs 889.

Tata Motors was also at Rs 567.85 apiece was 6 per cent away from its February 2015 high of Rs 605.57. TCS, meanwhile, was 27 per cent away from its all-time high of Rs 4,045.50.

