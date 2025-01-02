TCS dividend record date announced; check Q3 results date, share price target & more

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to consider and approve a third interim dividend for the shareholders of the company in its upcoming board meeting, along with the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024. The Tata Group's IT major officially kicks off the results season on Dalal Street.

The software giant is likely to announce its earnings a week later, that is, January 09, 2025 (Thursday), when its company board will meet to consider and approve board meeting intimation for approval of financial results. The board will also consider and approve the third interim dividend for FY25 for its shareholders in the same meeting.



TCS, India's largest IT company, usually declares its quarterly report post market hours. The Tata Group firm is likely to declare its October-December earnings after 3.30 pm on January 09. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as January 17, 2025 (Friday).



'The third interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, January 17, 2025 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” said the TCS in an exchange filing with bourses.



Shares of Tata Consultancy Services traded in green in the early session on Monday. The stock inched up one per cent to Rs 4,148 on Wednesday, with a total market capitulation close to Rs 15 lakh crore. The IT player ended the previous trading session at Rs 4112.80 on Monday.



In its latest report on IT, CLSA said that improved client sentiment is not yet percolating in the management commentary. It sees stable demand commentary and improved client sentiment following the US election. The sharp rupee depreciation is an incremental tailwind for earnings. It has increased its EPS estimates for the Indian IT company.



On the other hand, Citi has not been so positive on the IT sector and TCS. It has maintained its sell rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 3,950. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 5,000.



"Revenue remains impacted by furloughs; however, client-specific challenges are likely to normalize in 3Q. The deal pipeline should remain healthy. There is some good momentum in BFSI, but weakness in UK/Europe and manufacturing needs to be monitored. Outlook on near-term demand & pricing environment, BFSI, and deal wins are key monitorables," said Motilal Oswal.