Godawari Power, EIH & IRB Infra: HDFC Securities shares 3 momentum picks

As the Indian stock markets kicked off 2025 on a high note, domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has suggested three stocks for the traders who want to chase momentum of the markets. The brokerage firm is bullish on counters like Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and EIH Ltd to mint some profit. Here's what HDFC Securities said about these counters in the coming sessions:

Godawari Power & Ispat | Buy | Target Price: Rs 221 | Stop Loss: 197.50

GPIL has shifted into an upside bounce, after showing minor declines/sideways consolidation. The recent up move could be considered as an upside breakout of the narrow range movement/immediate resistance. The short-term trend seems to have turned positive. We observe a formation of positive candlestick patterns as per intraday/daily/weekly timeframe chart. Volume has started to rise along with the up move in the stock price. The intraday/daily RSI is showing positive indication. The overall bullish chart pattern of the stock price indicates a long trading opportunity. One may look to buy as per the levels mentioned above.

EIH | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460-485 | Stop Loss: 393

EIH has broken out from the bullish 'flag' pattern on the daily chart. The stock price has also broken out from the bullish cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. The stock price has been rising with the rise in volumes. It is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily charts. Hotel sector stocks have been outperforming for the last couple of weeks.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 63.50-67.50 | Stop Loss: 55.80

The attached weekly timeframe chart of IRB Infra indicates an uptrend after downward correction. The stock price has moved up after the formation of a higher bottom. The stock price has also moved above the hurdles of weekly 10/20 period EMA. Volumes have started to expand and RSI shows positive indication. The overall chart pattern of IRB indicates a long trading opportunity. One may look to create positional buy as per the levels mentioned above.