TCS Q4 results, dividend today after 3.30 pm: Analyst views, share price targets & more

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) would report its March quarter results today, April 12, 2024, after market trading hours. Analysts said the largest domestic IT services exporter may report industry-leading results on a moderated expectations, led by an incremental contribution from the BSNL deal. TCS, said analysts, may log a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit on a 3-4 per cent increase in sales. They see Ebit margin expanding 30-50 basis points on a sequential basis and deal wins in the range of 8-10 billion for the quarter.

Related Articles

TCS Q4 dividend

Along with the quarter results, the TCS board will also consider a final dividend proposal, which will be up for shareholder approval at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM). To recall, TCS paid a special dividend of Rs 18 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 9 per cent share post its third quarter results. The IT major has announced Rs 45 per share in total dividend in FY24 so far.

TCS earnings call

Following the results, TCS will address the media in a press conference at 5:30 pm IST. It would also host an earnings conference call at 7 pm IST, during which its leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions.

TCS price targets

The average target price for TCS stands at Rs 4,012, which suggests upside is capped on the counter. Ahead of TCS earnings, BNP Paribas has a target of Rs 4,580 on the stock with an outperform rating. Motilal Oswal has a target of Rs 4,500 on the stock. Nomura India finds the stock worth Rs 3,160.

"Subsiding macro-concerns is key to growth recovery as deal signings for TCS remain strong. However, its performance on margins has been far more encouraging, as it saw a solid expansion despite sluggish revenue growth. TCS is confident of further margin expansion with cost reduction, lower sub-contracting and better utilisation as key levers. We like TCS, as the continuation of strong deal wins shows its strength in cost-optimisation projects. That said, we see growth recovery starting at INFO first, helped by recent mega deals," it said.