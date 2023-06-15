TCS shares to turn ex-dividend; Varun Beverages to trade ex-split, Vakrangee ex-demerger today

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. Shares of Varun Beverages will go ex-date for stock split while those of Vakrangee will turn ex-date for demerger today.

TCS shares will turn ex-dividend today. The largest IT firm had announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY23. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of the second most valued firm on Dalal Street will determine name of eligible shareholders for the same. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on July 3.

Shares of DCB Bank (Rs 1.25 per share dividend), Visaka Industries (Re 0.60 per share dividend) and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics (Re 0.15 per share dividend) will also turn ex-dividend today.

The Varun Beverages stock will turn split from face value of Rs 10 into two shares of face vaue five each. Shares of Varun Beverages came out with bonus issues in 2022, 2021 and 2019. Another stock Tahmar Enterprises will split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each today.

In the case of Vakrangee, the demerger of e-governance & IT/ITES business into VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited was approved by the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal on May 19 and that the demerger was effective from May 26.

June 15 was been fixed as record date, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of Vakrangee, to whom the fully paid-up shares of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions will be issued and allotted in the ratio of one equity share of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions for every 10 shares held in Vakrangee.

"Subsequent upon issuance and allotment of the Equity Shares by VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited, as stated above, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited will initiate necessary actions for listing of its Equity Shares on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in terms of the relevant circulars issued by SEBI, as amended, from time to time," the company told stock exchanges.