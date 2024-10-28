Texmaco Rail shares rise 5% on stellar Q2 earnings, check details 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose after the railway firm reported a stellar set of Q2 earnings. The firm reported a profit of Rs 74.1 crore in Q2 against Rs 24.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue climbed 67% to Rs 1,346 crore in the last quarter from Rs 805 crore a year ago.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 74% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 76.2 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.8% from 9.5% in the same period last year.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 5.31% to Rs 208.10 on BSE in early deals today. Total 0.76 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.56 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8195 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 120.45 on October 30, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

Texmaco Rail shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Texmaco Rail shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the last two years, the Texmaco Rail stock has surged 339.49% and gained 535% in three years.

About the company

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.