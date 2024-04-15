Thermax shares rise 7%, hit record high in afternoon session

Shares of Thermax Limited hit a record high today after the firm unveiled its state-of-the-art manufacturing factory for water and wastewater solutions in Pune. Thermax stock gained 7.16% to a record high of Rs 4874 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 56,003 crore.

Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.35 crore on BSE. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 2178 on April 20, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 81.2, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Thermax stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The new facility is spread across two acre. The plant will also implement and cater to Thermax’s new technologies to offer softener and filter vessels, tubular membrane modules, and capacitive deionisation (CDI) solution. The new facility can be scaled to double its capacity.

The factory will integrate advanced production techniques and high levels of automation to enhance production efficiency and output while minimising waste. The plant will be supported by nearly 1,000 vendors from Maharashtra and across the country. The facility will also host a remote monitoring setup based on Thermax’s edge live digital solution.

Thermax Limited offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control, and chemicals. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Industrial Infra, Green Solutions, and Chemical.