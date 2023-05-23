This multibagger stock hits upper circuit for third session after turning ex-split, ex-bonus

Shares of Kenvi Jewels were locked in the upper circuit during the trading session on Tuesday as the multibagger stock traded ex-split and ex-bonus. The company also informed the exchanges about its board meeting to consider and approved the results for the March 2023 period.



The company board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, after the market hours.



On Friday, May 19, the shares of Kenvy Jewels traded ex-bonus with a ratio of 1:4 and ex-split, reducing the face value from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share. After the issuance of bonus shares and the stock split, the company's shares are hitting back-to-back upper circuits.



Shares of Kenvi Jewels jumped 5 per cent, hitting its upper circuit limit, to Rs 10.90 on Tuesday. The microcap counter was commanding a total market capitalization of little less than Rs 140 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 10.40 on Monday. The stock hit upper circuit for the third straight session, taking the entire gains in three sessions to 16 per cent.



Shares of Kenvi Jewels have delivered a return of 390 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 2.24, while the stock has gained 290 per cent in the last one year. The stock is up 170 per cent in the year 2023 so far, while it's up 150 per cent in the last six months period.



Incorporated in 2002, Kenvi Jewels does trading of precious metals and jewelry. Company sells gold jewelry made with or without studded diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones. The company migrated from SME Board to main board of BSE in July, 2022.



Ahmedabad-based Kenvi Jewels is engaged in the business of manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing of jewelry. The designing of jewelry is done in house which is manufactured at its manufacturing unit. The company also gets its jewelry designed by third party designers as and when required.

Also read: Adani Enterprises shares continue to surge, up 45% in 3 straight sessions

Also read: Vedanta shares jump on Rs 6,877 crore dividend announcement. Record date, history & more