Time Technoplast shares in news today, here’s why

Shares of Time Technoplast are in news today after the plastics products firm said the firm has received final approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the manufacturing and supply of high-pressure type-IV composite cylinders for hydrogen.

“Subsequently, we submitted the cylinders for joint testing and inspection to the approving authority for final approval. We are pleased to announce that we have received final approval from PESO for the manufacturing and supply of high-pressure type-iv composite cylinders for hydrogen. We are proud to be the first company in India to receive final approval for the manufacturing and supply of Type-IV Composite Cylinders for hydrogen. This milestone signifies a significant advancement in our efforts towards sustainable green energy,” said the firm in a communication to bourses.