Titagarh Rail delivers 'driverless' trainset, stock in focus today 

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd shares are in news today after the firm said it handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation’s (BMRCL) Yellow Line. The trainset is set to run on a 18-km line, connecting the Electronics City technology and business hub to the rest of the city. The stainless steel, automated trainset is the first Made-in-India passenger rolling stock set to run on the stretch.

In the previous session, the stock closed 2.80% lower at Rs 1087.05 on BSE.

Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 14,639 crore. Total 1.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.51 crore. Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 373% in two years, 1031.75% in three years and zoomed 2162.33% in five years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 782.10 on March 13, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 35.2, signaling it's trading neither in overbought nor in the oversold zone.

These trainsets operate in Driverless (GOA4) mode, boosting efficiency with advanced automation.

The railway frim will deliver two more trainsets to the Yellow Line by April this year. It will then ramp up production, delivering two trains a month by September, 2025.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.