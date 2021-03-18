Top losers today: 5 shares fall up to 6%; HCL Tech, Infy, Dr. Reddy's, TCS, Tech Mahindra

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday, weighed down by sharp sell-off in IT, Teck and pharma stocks. The BSE Sensex ended 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell 163 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 14,557. Among the individual stocks, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries were among top losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India were among notable gainers.

Here's a look at top five losers on BSE and NSE today:

HCL Technologies

IT major HCL Technologies emerged as top laggard on BSE and NSE today, falling as much as 5.58 per cent in intraday. Paring some of early losses, the shares of the company closed day's trade at Rs 948.30, down 3.97 per cent.

Infosys

Infosys shares also turned out be one of top losers on the BSE, in line with BSE tech Index which fell 2.54 per cent. Infosys share price ended trade at Rs 1,336.25, down 3.67 per cent, against previous close of Rs 1,387.20 on the BSE.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

The shares of pharma major ended 3.34 per cent lower at Rs 4,211.30 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. During the day's trade, the stock hit intraday high and low of Rs 4,388 and Rs 4,200, respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's second most valued firm, closed 2.44 per cent lower at Rs 3,036.80 on the BSE today. The stock touched a day's low of Rs 2,986 after opening marginally higher at Rs 3,122.

Tech Mahindra

Shares of Tech Mahindra settled Thursday's trade at Rs 996.15, down 2.36 per cent on the BSE. The stock of IT services company touched day's low of Rs 978.25.

