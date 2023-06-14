Rs 8 to Rs 82: This power equipment stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL) have delivered stellar returns to investors over three years. The small cap stock hit an intraday high of Rs 82.34 today against the closing of Rs 7.9 on June 12, 2020, delivering over 900% returns to shareholders.

The stock zoomed marginally to an intraday high of Rs 82.34 against the previous close of Rs 82.31 on BSE. Transformers and Rectifiers stock has been falling for the last two sessions. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1067.14crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 172.73% in one year and risen 45.03% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.44 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Transformers and Rectifiers stock stands at 63.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overbought zone. Transformers and Rectifiers shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year. Transformers and Rectifiers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm reported a stellar set of March quarter earnings. It posted a profit of Rs 9.02 crore in Q4 against a profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales climbed 28% to Rs 433.75 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 339.31 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit fell 34.64% from Rs 13.80 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales rose 32.12% from Rs 328.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed 191% to Rs 40.71 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 13.99 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 19.21% to Rs 1380.85 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 1158.33 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited manufactures power, furnace and rectifier transformers. The company is a manufacturer of a range of transformers, which provides to both the domestic and the international market. The company offers a range of power transformers from medium to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV AC) and from small (5 MVA) to very large power ratings (500 MVA) tailored.