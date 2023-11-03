scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
UCO Bank shares tank post Q2 results; profit drops 20% YoY, says lender

Feedback

UCO Bank shares tank post Q2 results; profit drops 20% YoY, says lender

UCO Bank said its gross advances rose 17.99 per cent to Rs 1,67,734 crore YoY; total deposits were up 6.07 per cent YoY at Rs 2,49,411 crore, it said.

UCO Bank said its return on equity improved 390 basis points to 10.94 per cent QoQ; return on assets improved 26 basis points to 0.54 per cent. UCO Bank said its return on equity improved 390 basis points to 10.94 per cent QoQ; return on assets improved 26 basis points to 0.54 per cent.

Share of UCO Bank on Friday slipped into the red after the lender reported a 20.38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 401.67 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 504.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. profit for the bank up 80 per cent on a sequential basis.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter was up 8.3 per cent YoY at Rs 1,917 crore compared with about Rs 1,770 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank said its asset quality improved, with gross non performing asset (NPA) at 4.14 per cent against 4.48 per cent sequentially.

UCO Bank said its total business grew 10.56 per cent to Rs 4,17,145 crore YoY. While gross advances rose 17.99 per cent to Rs 1,67,734 crore YoY, total deposits were up 6.07 per cent at Rs 2,49,411 crore YoY.

Also read: Hot stocks on November 3: Adani Power, Suzlon Energy, Canara Bank, Ratnamani Metals and more

Also read: Zomato shares surge 5% ahead of Q2 results; here're analyst views

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 03, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
UCO Bank
UCO Bank