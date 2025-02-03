scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
UPL shares hit 52-week high as Investec turns bullish, raises price target 

Feedback

UPL shares hit 52-week high as Investec turns bullish, raises price target 

Investec expects the company to successfully trim its overall debt levels in FY25.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
UPL shares rose up to 5.32% to Rs 636.45 against the previous close of Rs 604.30 on BSE. UPL shares rose up to 5.32% to Rs 636.45 against the previous close of Rs 604.30 on BSE.

Shares of UPL Ltd surged over 5% to a fresh 52-week high in the afternoon session on Monday after global brokerage Investec upgraded its rating on the stock to 'buy' from the earlier 'sell' call. Investec also raised its price target to Rs 700 against the previous target of Rs 450.  

Related Articles

UPL shares rose up to 5.32% to Rs 636.45 against the previous close of Rs 604.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 54,607 crore. 

A total of 6.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.19 cr on BSE. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 429.63 on March 14, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 636.45 on Februray 3 2025. 

Investec expects the company to successfully trim its overall debt levels in FY25. UPL's net debt stood at Rs 27,531 crore as of September 2024. The brokerage also said that UPL will meet its guidance, supported by a recovery in global macro demand and a strong focus on operational efficiency.

The stock also got a boost from Budget 2025 where FM Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a mission to achieve self-reliance in pulses over the next six years, with a focus on tur, urad, and masur. "The government will undertake the Dhan Dhanya Yojana in partnership with states to enhance productivity, encourage crop diversification, improve post-harvest storage, strengthen irrigation, and provide both short- and long-term credit to benefit 1.7 crore farmers," she said in her budget speech on February 1.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of UPL stands at 72.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.   

UPL in the business of manufacturing and sale of pesticides, insecticides and micronutrients.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 03, 2025, 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement