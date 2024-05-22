scorecardresearch
Business Today
VA Tech Wabag shares slip 8% post Q4 earnings, check details

VA Tech Wabag shares slip 8% post Q4 earnings, check details

VA Tech Wabag stock slipped over 8% to Rs 914.80 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5869.53 crore.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag slipped over 8% in early deals on Wednesday after the water treatment firm recorded a flat growth in revenue for March 2024 quarter. Revenue climbed to Rs 942.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 934.5 crore in the Q4 of FY23. Net profit came at Rs 72.4 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 111.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Operating profit climbed to Rs 115.5 crore in the March 2024 quarter against Rs 108.4 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

VA Tech Wabag stock slipped over 8% to Rs 914.80 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5869.53 crore. A total of 0.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.02 crore on BSE. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 410 on May 23, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 1030 on  April 25, 2023 . 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 64.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. VA Tech Wabag shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day but 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 22, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
