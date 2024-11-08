Vedanta Q2 earnings: Firm reports Rs 5,603-crore profit, EBITDA climbs 44% 

Metals and mining firm Vedanta reported a net profit of Rs 5,603 crore in the September 2024 quarter against Rs 915 crore loss on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a quarter on quarter basis, profit rose 10% from Rs 5095 crore. Revenue climbed 10% to Rs 37171 crore in Q1FY25 against Rs 33738 crore revenue in Q2FY24.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta were trading 0.32% higher at Rs 459.25 in the equity market today. A total of 6.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.85 crore on BSE. Market cap of Vedanta stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore on BSE.

Consolidated EBITDA of the metal and mining firm rose 44% YoY to Rs 10,364 crore in the last quarter against Rs 7197 crore. Th company attributed rise in EBITDA due to favourable output commodity prices, structural cost saving initiatives and increased premia across businesses. Gross debt stood at Rs 78,654 crore as on September 30, 2024.

Net debt stood at Rs 56,927 crore as on September 30, 2024 and declined by Rs 4,400 crore against June 2024 quarter.