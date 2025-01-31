Vedanta Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 70%, revenue at Rs 38,526 crore

Metals and mining firm Vedanta reported a 70% YoY rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Profit climbed 70% to Rs 4,876 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 2,868 crore on a (YoY) basis. Revenue climbed 10% to Rs 38,526 crore in Q3FY25 against Rs 34,968 crore revenue in Q3FY24.

Consolidated EBITDA was the highest ever in the third quarter at Rs 11,284 crore, up 30% YoY and 9% QoQ. Net debt stood at Rs 57,358 crore with Net debt/ EBITDA at 1.4 times (vs 1.7 times in 3QFY24). Cash and cash equivalent rose by 66% YoY on the back of robust free cash flow (precapex) of Rs 6,766 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta ended 1.91% higher at Rs 440.55 in the equity market today. A total of 4.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.67 crore on BSE. Market cap of Vedanta stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore on BSE.