scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vedanta Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 70%, revenue at Rs 38,526 crore

Feedback

Vedanta Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 70%, revenue at Rs 38,526 crore

Shares of Vedanta ended 1.91% higher at Rs 440.55 in the equity market today. Market cap of Vedanta stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vedanta Q3 earnings: Profit climbed 70% to Rs crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 2868 crore on a (YoY) basis. Vedanta Q3 earnings: Profit climbed 70% to Rs crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 2868 crore on a (YoY) basis.

Metals and mining firm Vedanta reported a 70% YoY rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024.  Profit climbed 70% to Rs 4,876 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 2,868 crore on a (YoY) basis. Revenue climbed 10% to Rs 38,526 crore in Q3FY25 against Rs 34,968 crore revenue in Q3FY24. 

Related Articles

Consolidated EBITDA was the highest ever in the third quarter at Rs 11,284 crore, up 30% YoY and 9% QoQ. Net debt stood at Rs 57,358 crore with Net debt/ EBITDA at 1.4 times (vs 1.7 times in 3QFY24). Cash and cash equivalent rose by 66% YoY on the back of robust free cash flow (precapex) of Rs 6,766 crore. 

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta ended 1.91% higher at Rs 440.55 in the equity market today. A total of 4.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.67 crore on BSE. Market cap of Vedanta stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2025, 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement