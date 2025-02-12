Vedanta shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in news today after the firm said its Committee of Directors has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) . Vedanta stock closed 3.35% lower at Rs 421.30 in the previous session. Vedanta shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.64 lakh crore. A total of 8.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 38.05 crore on BSE.

The committee approved issuance of 3 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis, as per a regulatory filing by Vedanta.

The issue will be listed on the BSE.

"We hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, February 11, 2025, has considered and approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 3,00,000 nos. of face value Rs 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto Rs 3,000 crores," said Vedanta.