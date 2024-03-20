scorecardresearch
Vedanta shares slip into red on parent firm planning to deleverage debt report

Vedanta shares slip into red on parent firm planning to deleverage debt report

Vedanta share price: The stock fell 0.24 per cent to trade at Rs 266.35 after it was reported that Vedanta Resources, parent firm of the Mumbai-based mining conglomerate, may deleverage $3 billion in debt over the next three years.

Vedanta share price: On BSE, around 3.07 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd returned to the negative territory in Wednesday's late deals. The stock fell 0.24 per cent to trade at Rs 266.35 after it was reported that Vedanta Resources, parent firm of the Mumbai-based mining conglomerate, may deleverage $3 billion in debt over the next three years.

On BSE, around 3.07 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 5.52 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 8.14 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 99,211.98 crore.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
