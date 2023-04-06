Vedanta shares to go ex-dividend today; GM Breweries Q4 results today

Shares of Vedanta and Rail Vikas Nigam will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. Shree Securities shares will go ex-split while GHCL shares will turn ex-date for spin off today. The board of Muthoot Finance will consider interim dividend payment for FY23. G M Breweries will report its quarterly results later in the day.

In the case of Vedanta, the Anil Agarwal-led company had declared fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, totalling Rs 7,621 crore. Today is the ex-date for the same. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is April 7 and the actual dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on April 27. Promoters held 69.69 per cent stake in Vedanta as of December 31. They would be entitled to Rs 5,311 crore in the fifth dividend.

Vedanta has announced Rs 101.50 per share in total dividend for FY23. The Anil Agarwal-led company has announced a whopping Rs 37,733 crore in total dividend in FY23, which is against Rs 16,689 crore dividend payments (Rs 45 per share) in FY22, Rs 3,519 crore (Rs 9.50 per share) in FY21 and Rs 1,444 crore (Rs 3.90 per share) dividend payout in FY20.

In the case of Rail Vikas Nigam, this company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.77 per share. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend would be paid on April 22.

The Shree Securities stock will split from face value of Rs 10 per share to 10 shares with face value of Rs 1 each. GHCL on April 1 completed demerger of spinning business into GHCL Textiles. The ex-date for demerger of GHCL and GHCL Textiles is today. The company fixed April 8 (Saturday) as the record date to determine the eligible equity shareholders of the GHCL Limited to whom equity shares of GHCL Textiles will be allotted pursuant to the scheme.

The Muthoot Finance board will consider dividend payments today. The company had fixed Tuesday, April 18, as the record date for the purpose of reckoning the shareholders, who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend in the event of the declaration of the interim dividend.

Meanwhile, the board of GM Breweries will meet today at 11.30 am through audio-visual means inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 and to recommend divided, if any.

