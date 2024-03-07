scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vibhor Steel Tubes shares Q3 results, says profit at Rs 6.19 cr; stock down 34% after solid listing in Feb

Feedback

Vibhor Steel Tubes shares Q3 results, says profit at Rs 6.19 cr; stock down 34% after solid listing in Feb

The stock made its debut on February 20 at Rs 425 on NSE and Rs 421 on BSE. It delivered a listing pop of 181 per cent over its the IPO issue price.

Vibhor Steel Tubes shares Q3 results, says profit at Rs 6.19 cr; stock down 34% after solid listing in Feb Vibhor Steel Tubes shares Q3 results, says profit at Rs 6.19 cr; stock down 34% after solid listing in Feb

Newly debutant Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, whose shares have cracked 34 per cent from its listing day high last month, on Thursday said its profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 4.31 crore. The profit for the nine-month ended December 31 stood at Rs 12.83 crore. For the year ended FY23, the profit print came in at Rs 21.06 crore. Net sales for the December quarter came in at Rs 251 crore. For the nine-month period ended December 31, profit stood Rs 781.51 crore while it was Rs 1,114.30 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Related Articles

The maker of steel products on February 16 issued and allotted 47,79,444 equity shares of Rs 10 each at Rs 151 per share through fresh issue IPO route. The stock hit a high of Rs 446.25 on the day of its market debut, climbing as much as 192 per cent over its issue price, before taking a hit. It tested a Rs sub-300 level on Wednesday and was down 34 per cent from its all-time high level.

On Thursday, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes were trading 1.02 per cent lower at Rs 310.

The stock made its debut on February 20 at Rs 425 on NSE and Rs 421 on BSE. It delivered a listing pop of 181 per cent over its the IPO issue price.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 07, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd