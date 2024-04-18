scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vodafone Idea shares at Rs 14? Stock jumps 4% as FPO kicks off

Feedback

Vodafone Idea shares at Rs 14? Stock jumps 4% as FPO kicks off

Vodafone Idea shares advanced 4.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 13.48 on BSE. IIFL Securities has upgraded Vodafone Idea a price target of Rs 14, as it recommended subscribing to the FPO.

Vodafone Idea FPO: The FPO price band has ben fixed in the Rs 10-11 range and bids can be made for a minimum of 1,298 shares and in multiples of 1,298 shares thereafter. Vodafone Idea FPO: The FPO price band has ben fixed in the Rs 10-11 range and bids can be made for a minimum of 1,298 shares and in multiples of 1,298 shares thereafter.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd climbed 4 per cent in Thursday's trade as the telecom operator's Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) kicked off. The FPO price band has ben fixed in the Rs 10-11 price range and bids can be made for a minimum of 1,298 shares and in multiples of 1,298 shares thereafter.

Related Articles

Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares advanced 4.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 13.48 on BSE. IIFL Securities has upgraded Vodafone Idea a price target of Rs 14, as it recommended subscribing to the FPO. IIFL Securities said it sees two rounds of tariff increase in the next three years, which will benefit all three telcos.

It believes that the equity infusion in Vodafone Idea will be followed by debt-raising, which may result in Rs 45,000 crore in total funding, which should enable the telecom operator to narrow the 4G coverage/capacity gap with peers.

"This would not only arrest subscriber losses but also enable faster upgrade of 2G users to 4G. Direct tariff hikes, coupled with this upgrade, should drive Vi’s ARPU from Rs145 in 3QFY24 to Rs 241 in FY27," it said.

IIFL said there is a decent chance of a favourable verdict in the AGR curative petition. Factoring in Rs 35,000 crore of government dues getting converted into equity, it suggested a June 2025 target of comes to Rs 14 per share. There is a limited downside risk from the FPO price, it said.

"There is a decent chance of a reduction in AGR liability, a positive for Bharti and Vi," it said.

Vodafone Idea has proposed to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue towards funding equipment for the expansion of its network infrastructure amounting to Rs 12,750 crore, which includes setting up new 4G sites; expanding the capacity of existing 4G sites and new 4G sites and setting up new 5G sites.

It intends to pay certain deferred payments for spectrum to the DoT and the GST thereon amounting to Rs 2,175 crore and the balance amount for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Vodafone Idea Ltd
Vodafone Idea Ltd