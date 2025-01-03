scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Western Carriers wins order from Vedanta, shares gain 

Feedback

Western Carriers wins order from Vedanta, shares gain 

Market cap of Western Carriers climbed to Rs 1,264.75 crore. Total 1.02 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore. 

Western Carriers stock rose 13.51% to a high of Rs 131 against the previous close of Rs 115.40 on BSE. Western Carriers stock rose 13.51% to a high of Rs 131 against the previous close of Rs 115.40 on BSE.

Shares of Western Carriers India Ltd (WCIL) rose over 13% on Friday after the logistics solutions provider said it has bagged a material handling order worth Rs 139 crore from Vedanta Ltd.

Western Carriers India is one of the leading 3PL and 4PL logistic companies in India, specializing in rail-focused supply chain solutions. Western Carriers stock rose 13.51% to a high of Rs 131 against the previous close of Rs 115.40 on BSE. Market cap of Western Carriers climbed to Rs 1,264.75 crore. Total 1.02 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Western Carriers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day moving averages.

The order entails the import, finished goods domestic and export material handling contract at Jharsuguda Plant. The total value of the order is approximately Rs. 139 crore for a duration of four years.

Commenting on the development, Kanishka Sethia, CEO, WCIL said, "This order not only strengthens our relationship with our marquee client Vedanta but also opens avenues for future projects within the mining and mineral sector. This new order represents a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership. It is a testament to our consistent delivery of high-quality solutions and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients"

Western Carriers is a player in the Indian logistics industry and engaged in providing single, multimodal and other transportation services, warehousing and other ancilliary services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 03, 2025, 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Western Carriers (India) Ltd
Western Carriers (India) Ltd