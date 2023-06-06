scorecardresearch
Wipro shares likely to be in focus after BCTV deal

Feedback

Wipro shares likely to be in focus after BCTV deal

Wipro share price: The scrip is down 15 per cent in the last one year, the worst among Nifty constituents. Infosys, Reliance Industries and UPL are the only three other Nifty stocks that are down in double digits in the last one year.

Wipro share price: The scrip is down 15 per cent in the last one year, the worst among Nifty constituents. Infosys, Reliance Industries and UPL are the only three other Nifty stocks that are down in double digits in the last one year.

Shares of Wipro, the worst performing Nifty stock in the last one year, will be in focus on Tuesday morning after the IT major said its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States.

On Monday, the stock settled the day at Rs 404.50 on BSE. Wipro's announcement came in post market hours of Monday. The scrip is down 15 per cent in the last one year, the worst among Nifty constituents. Infosys, Reliance Industries and UPL are the only three other Nifty stocks which are down in double digits in the last one year.

As per the Wipro deal, BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution’s centralised, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities.

Each bowling center will have BCTV screens deployed across the center, designed to surround the consumer and create engagement throughout the duration of their visits. The BCTV network will be distributed across 1,000 bowling centers in the US," Wipro said.

Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services at Wipro

said: "Bowling centers boast highly engaged audiences and offer unique experiences. We are thrilled to leverage our dynamic, omni-channel solution powered by VisionEDGE to maximise content synchronisation, on-screen layered content, targeted distribution, advertising revenue opportunities, and operational efficiency."

Ken Martin General Manager of Global Sales, Sports and Entertainment Solutions Group at Cisco, said, “Cisco is proud to partner with Wipro, BCTV, Strike Ten and the BPAA. Leveraging the power and flexibility of the network, in conjunction with VisionEDGE, BCTV will be able to deliver content in new and innovative ways. These technologies are a perfect fit to bring greater customer engagement to the bowling experience.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 7:46 AM IST
