Wonderla Holidays shares hit all-time high as board declares final dividend

Shares of Wonderla Holidays Ltd rose to their all-time high today after the board of the amusement park firm declared final dividend of Rs 2.50/- (25%) per equity share having nominal value of Rs 10/- each for the financial year ended 2023. Wonderla Holidays stock zoomed 6.81% to Rs 633.55 against the previous close of Rs 593.15 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 604 today. The stock has gained 78.27% since the beginning of this year and has risen 166.13% in a year. Later, the stock closed 5.2% higher at Rs 624 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wonderla Holidays stands at 67.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought not in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating very low volatility in a year. Wonderla Holidays shares are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

A total of 0.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.10 crore on BSE. The market cap of Wonderla Holidays rose to Rs 3534.70 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 226.20 on July 27, 2022.

The dividend if declared will be paid to those equity shareholders holding shares on the close of Friday, August 11, 2023, said the firm on July 26.

“The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday, August 24, 2023,” said Wonderla Holidays, adding that the cut- off date for the purpose of E-voting is August 17, 2023.

Wonderla Holidays is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts. The company's segments include amusement park, resort and others. Its others segment includes sales of merchandise, cooked food, packed foods and others. The company operates approximately three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla. Wonderla Bangalore is spread across approximately 80 acre and has over 61 thrill-packed rides offering entertainment and fun for all age groups.

