scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

YES Bank share price gains 3% after Kapur family withdraws suit against lender

Following the update, YES Bank share price gained 2.85% to the intraday high of Rs 30.75 on BSE compared to its earlier close of Rs 29.90. Market capitalisation of YES Bank currently stands at Rs 37,965.18 crore.

The suit was withdrawn following the reclassification of the family's holding and the Bombay High Court allowed the withdrawal, the bank said The suit was withdrawn following the reclassification of the family's holding and the Bombay High Court allowed the withdrawal, the bank said

YES Bank share price was trading 2.85% higher in Wednesday's session after the lender informed exchanges Madhu Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against the lender in 2013.

The suit was withdrawn following the reclassification of the family's holding and the Bombay High Court allowed the withdrawal, the bank said.

Following the update, YES Bank share price gained 2.85% to the intraday high of Rs 30.75 on BSE compared to its earlier close of Rs 29.90. Market capitalisation of YES Bank currently stands at Rs 37,965.18 crore.

YES Bank stock price trades higher than its 5, 20 and 50-day but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages. YES Bank stock has risen 8.77% in one week and 12.38% in one month.

On May 30, 2020, the bank had informed the stock exchanges the plaintiffs decided to reclassify their shareholding in the Bank as 'non-promoter shareholders'.

"Plaintiffs have now withdrawn the suit filed against the defendants, which has been allowed by Hon'ble Bombay High Court vide order dated June 09, 2020," the filing added.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 285 points, Nifty at 10,121; Infratel, HDFC, Kotak Bank top performers

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, JM Financial, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Green Energy, OIL, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp and more

Adani Green Energy share price hits all-time high after firm wins world's largest solar contract 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos