Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 230 points, Nifty at 10,100; Airtel, Adani Green, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday's trading session, backed by positive Asian and US markets. SGX Nifty also traded 70 higher at 10,288, indicating a positive trend at the domestic grounds. Sensex climbed 72 points higher at 34,029 and Nifty rose 25 points higher at 10,072. Yesterday, Sensex lost 413 points to 33.956 and Nifty fell 120 points to 10,046. Companies set to announce their earnings are Mahanagar Gas, Voltamp Transformers, Shriram Transport Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Dhanuka Agritech, Century Textiles & Industries and Bansal Roofing Products among others.

Pre-open session

8.50 AM: Earnings today

8.40 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 490.81 crore while DIIs sold Rs 733.33 crore in equities today

8.30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

