Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, JM Financial, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Green Energy, OIL, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Mahanagar Gas, Voltamp Transformers, Shriram Transport Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Dhanuka Agritech, Century Textiles & Industries and Bansal Roofing Products among others.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 490.81 crore while DIIs sold Rs 733.33 crore in equities today

-On Tuesday, Sensex lost 413 points to 33.956 and Nifty fell 120 points to 10,046

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 70 points, Nifty at 10,071; Airtel, Adani Green, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Bharti Airtel: The company announced that Bharti International (Singapore), a whole owned subsidiary (step-down) of the company has acquired additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata, an entity in Bangladesh, from NTT DOCOMO & its group entities. The company currently owns 25% stake in Robi Axiata.

JM Financial: The company plans to raise Rs 770 crore or $100 million through QIP, at an indicative price at Rs 70 per share and SEBI floor price of Rs 66.72 per share.

Maruti Suzuki: Company reported a slump of 97.5% in production at 3,714 units in May 2020. The car maker had produced 1,51,188 units during the same month last year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

GCPL: Company announced that Nisaba Godrej has been appointed as Managing Director for a period till September 30, 2022. Vivek Gambhir, GCPL's current Managing Director and CEO, has resigned for personal reasons and will step down as Managing Director and CEO on June 30, 2020.

Goodyear India: Company appointed Sandeep Mahajan as the managing director of India operations on Tuesday. Mahajan has been appointed for a period of five years or up to the date of superannuation or retirement, the company said.

Adani Green Energy: The firm said it bagged said it won a manufacturing-linked solar contract worth Rs 45,000 crore from SECI to develop 8 GW electricity generation capacity and 2 GW equipment manufacturing facility in the country.

Affle India: Company announced it would acquire 100 percent stake in Singapore based company Appnext.

Oil India Limited (OIL): Company's owned natural gas well turned into an inferno in Baghjan, Assam next to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park on Tuesday. The well had been continuously spewing out gas or undergoing a blowout since May 27 in Tinsukia district.

Axita Cotton: The company has received an order for Indian Raw Cotton valuing US $ 1992375.95 approx from various countries.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a 21% fall in profit at Rs 604 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 771 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 20% (YoY) to Rs 6,490 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 8,120 crore in a year-ago period. The company board has approved a final dividend of Rs 25 for FY20.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company reported a 5.95% fall in profit at Rs 47.89 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 50.92 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 9% (YoY) to Rs 173.21 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 191.23 crore in a year-ago period.

TeamLease Services: The company reported a loss at Rs 29 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 26 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 15% (YoY) to Rs 1,345 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,168 crore in a year-ago period.

eClerx Services: The company reported a drop of 20% for net profit at Rs 55.39 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 69.88 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 5% (YoY) to Rs 367 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 387 crore in a year-ago period.

KRBL: The company reported 5% fall in net profit at Rs 149 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 159 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 19% (YoY) to Rs 1,071 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,333 crore in a year-ago period.

PSP Projects: The company reported 14% rise in net profit at Rs 34.10 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 29.89 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 34% (YoY) to Rs 463 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 344 crore in a year-ago period.

Century Enka: The company reported a rise in net profit at Rs 21.88 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 10.54 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 18% (YoY) to Rs 359 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 439 crore in a year-ago period.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company reported a rise in net profit at Rs 21.88 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 10.54 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 18% (YoY) to Rs 359 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 439 crore in a year-ago period.

Graphite India: The company reported a 98% rise in net loss at Rs 7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 353 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 8.89% (YoY) to Rs 625 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 686 crore in a year-ago period.

Cupid: Company has received a repeat order from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for supply of Male Condoms worth INR 23.61 crore.

BHEL: Company has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

Persistent Systems: The company board reappointed Dr Anand Deshpande as Chairman and MD.

MRPL: Company's gross revenue from operations stood at Rs 60,752 crore for the FY'20 compared to Rs 72,315 crore in FY'19. Company reported loss before tax of Rs 3,955 crore in FY20 as compared to profit before tax of Rs 581 crore in FY19.

Earnings Today: Mahanagar Gas, Voltamp Transformers, Shriram Transport Finance, Shankara Building Products, Kartik Investments Trust, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Jamna Auto Industries, Indian Hotels, HSIL, GRP, Dhanuka Agritech, Century Textiles & Industries and Bansal Roofing Products among others will report their Q4 results today.