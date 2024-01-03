YES Bank shares in focus after December quarter business update

Shares of YES Bank Ltd will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the private lender shared its quarterly business updates for the three months ended on December 31, 2023. YES Bank said that its loans and advances increased to Rs 2,17,662 crore in December 2023 quarter, rising 11.9 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 1,94,573 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The loans and advances increased 4.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 2,09,106 crore. The private lender shared the updates with exchanges after Tuesday’s market hours.



Deposits rose 13.2 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,41,831 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,13,608 crore in Q3FY23 and Rs 2,34,360 crore in Q2FY24. YES Bank's credit to deposit ratio dropped to 90 per cent as of December 31, 2023 which was 91.1 per cent a year ago. It stood at 89.2 per cent as in September 2023 quarter.

Also read: YES Bank shares rise 5% to hit new 52-week highs; Here's what lies next for the private lender



YES Bank's CASA rose 12.2 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 71,749 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2023 compared with Rs 63,927 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, CASA improved 4 per cent from Rs 68,957 crore in the September 2023 quarter. The ratio of CASA to the total deposits remained mostly flat for the quarter at 29.7 per cent during the given period.



The private lender's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 118.4 per cent in the December 2023 quarter, against 113.3 per cent in December 2022 quarter and 120.9 per cent in the September 2023 quarter.



yesbank-share-price-364072?utm_source=topic&utm_medium=topic&utm_campaign=topic">Shares of YES Bank scaled a new 52-week high at Rs 23.71 on Wednesday, before settling the day at Rs 23.22, up 2.56 per cent. The total market capitalisation of the lender stood at close to Rs 66,800 crore. The stock has surged about 65 per cent from its 52-week low.

Also read: RBL Bank shares in news on report lender sells Rs 800 cr credit card loans to Kotak Mahindra Bank