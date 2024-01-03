scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
YES Bank shares in focus after December quarter business update

Feedback

YES Bank shares in focus after December quarter business update

Shares of YES Bank will be in focus on Wednesday after the private lender shared its quarterly business updates for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Shares of YES Bank scaled a new 52-week high at Rs 23.71 on Wednesday, before settling the day at Rs 23.22, up 2.56 per cent. Shares of YES Bank scaled a new 52-week high at Rs 23.71 on Wednesday, before settling the day at Rs 23.22, up 2.56 per cent.
SUMMARY
  • YES Bank shared its biz updates for the December quarter.
  • YES Bank's CASA ratio in the Q3FY24 remained largely flat.
  • The YES Bank stock has surged 65% from its 52-week low.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the private lender shared its quarterly business updates for the three months ended on December 31, 2023. YES Bank said that its loans and advances increased to Rs 2,17,662 crore in December 2023 quarter, rising 11.9 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 1,94,573 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The loans and advances increased 4.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 2,09,106 crore. The private lender shared the updates with exchanges after Tuesday’s market hours. Deposits rose 13.2 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,41,831 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,13,608 crore in Q3FY23 and Rs 2,34,360 crore in Q2FY24. YES Bank's credit to deposit ratio dropped to 90 per cent as of December 31, 2023 which was 91.1 per cent a year ago. It stood at 89.2 per cent as in September 2023 quarter.

Also read: YES Bank shares rise 5% to hit new 52-week highs; Here's what lies next for the private lender

YES Bank's CASA rose 12.2 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 71,749 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2023 compared with Rs 63,927 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, CASA improved 4 per cent from Rs 68,957 crore in the September 2023 quarter. The ratio of CASA to the total deposits remained mostly flat for the quarter at 29.7 per cent during the given period. The private lender's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 118.4 per cent in the December 2023 quarter, against 113.3 per cent in December 2022 quarter and 120.9 per cent in the September 2023 quarter.yesbank-share-price-364072?utm_source=topic&utm_medium=topic&utm_campaign=topic">Shares of YES Bank scaled a new 52-week high at Rs 23.71 on Wednesday, before settling the day at Rs 23.22, up 2.56 per cent. The total market capitalisation of the lender stood at close to Rs 66,800 crore. The stock has surged about 65 per cent from its 52-week low.

Also read: RBL Bank shares in news on report lender sells Rs 800 cr credit card loans to Kotak Mahindra Bank

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 03, 2024, 7:34 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Yes Bank Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd