YES Bank shares in focus today post Q1 earnings

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank are in focus today after the bank's net profit climbed 10.26 per cent to Rs 342.52 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The profit in Q1 FY23 came at Rs 314.3 crore. In the previous session, YES Bank stock ended 1.86% higher at Rs 18.06 against the previous close of Rs 17.73 on BSE. Ahead of Q1 earnings, the stock reached an intraday high of Rs 18.18, rising 2.53% and an intraday low of Rs 17.60 falling 0.73% on BSE. The earnings were announced on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Stock of YES Bank has gained 26.38 per cent in a year but lost 16.58 per cent in 2023. In a month, the stock has gained 11.41 per cent. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 51,932 crore.

Total 555.41 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 99.94 crore on BSE. YES Bank stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13.57 on July 21, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 24.75 on December 14, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 69, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

On a QoQ basis, YES Bank reported over 69 per cent rise in net profit against Rs 202.43 crore net profit recorded in Q4FY23. Net interest income climbed 7.8% to Rs 1,999.6 crore. Other income zoomed 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,141 crore. Gross non-performing asset ratio declined 20 basis points sequentially to 2%. Net NPAs rose to 1% as of June 30 compared to 0.8%, as of March 31. Provisions for the June 2023 quarter more than doubled year-on-year from Rs 174 crore as of Q1 FY23 to Rs 360 crore.