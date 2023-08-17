Yudiz Solutions makes muted debut; stock lists at 12% premium Rs 185

Shares of Yudiz Solutions made a muted debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock was listed at Rs 185, a premium of 12 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 165, on the emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Yudiz becomes the first blockchain based company to debut on the Indian bourses.



The initial public offering of Yudiz Solutions was open for subscription between August 4 to August 8 as the company raised Rs 44.84 crore by selling 27,17,600 fresh equity shares in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece.



Incorporated in 2012, Yudiz Solutions is a blockchain, AI and gaming focussed enterprise solutions technology company, which provides IT solutions and consultancy services. Yudiz Solutions Limited also provides various solutions in Mobile, Web, AR/VR, UI/UX and IoT through integrating trending technologies.



Its services include mobile app development, game development, blockchain, AR/VR, web development, website design and development, website maintenance and Support, E-commerce web apps and portal development, mobile app prototype, Android/iOS App Development, PC/mobile game development, digital marketing and more.



The Ahmedabad based company has web development clients across North America, Europe and Asia. Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy, and SportsBuzz are few of the known clients.



Narnolia Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory are advisors to the issue. Mas Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

