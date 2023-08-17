Yudiz Solutions makes muted debut; stock lists at 12% premium Rs 185

scorecardresearch
Incorporated in 2012, Yudiz Solutions is a blockchain, AI and gaming focused enterprise solutions technology company, which provides IT solutions and consultancy services.

The IPO will make Yudiz Solutions, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI and gaming to publicly enlist. The IPO will make Yudiz Solutions, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI and gaming to publicly enlist.
SUMMARY
  • Shares of Yudiz Solutions were listed a Rs 185 on NSE, a premium of 12%
  • The Rs 44.84 crore IPO of Yudiz Solutions was open between August 4-8.
  • The blockchain company sold its shares in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece.

Shares of Yudiz Solutions made a muted debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock was listed at Rs 185, a premium of 12 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 165, on the emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Yudiz becomes the first blockchain based company to debut on the Indian bourses. The initial public offering of Yudiz Solutions was open for subscription between August 4 to August 8 as the company raised Rs 44.84 crore by selling 27,17,600 fresh equity shares in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece. Incorporated in 2012, Yudiz Solutions is a blockchain, AI and gaming focussed enterprise solutions technology company, which provides IT solutions and consultancy services. Yudiz Solutions Limited also provides various solutions in Mobile, Web, AR/VR, UI/UX and IoT through integrating trending technologies. Its services include mobile app development, game development, blockchain, AR/VR, web development, website design and development, website maintenance and Support, E-commerce web apps and portal development, mobile app prototype, Android/iOS App Development, PC/mobile game development, digital marketing and more. The Ahmedabad based company has web development clients across North America, Europe and Asia. Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy, and SportsBuzz are few of the known clients. Narnolia Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory are advisors to the issue. Mas Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 17, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
