Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Jana, Capital SFB and Alpex among IPOs out next week

Four mainboard public offers and one SME issue will be out this week, cumulatively ringing in Rs 2,700 crore via the primary market.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Jana SFB, Capital SFB and Rashi Peripherals are among the mainboard offers while Alpex Solar is the lone SME player

Details of 4 IPOs in mainstream segment

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' IPO opens from February 5-7. The firm intends to mobilise Rs 920 crore through the initial public offering which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 320 crore by existing shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 147-155 a share.

The IPO allotment will be finalised by February 8 and listing is likely around February 12.

Rashi Peripherals IPO

Ace investor Madhu Kela-backed firm has fixed a price band of Rs 295-311 per share for its maiden public offer, which opens for subscription on February 7. Investors can bid for a minimum of 48 shares and in multiples of 48 thereafter. The minimum investment required by retail investors would be ₹14,160. The IPO is entirely a fresh equity issue of Rs 600 crore with no offer for sale component. Madhuri Kela acquired 16.07 lakh shares in the company worth Rs 50 crore at Rs 311 a piece. The ICT products firm will list on both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on February 14.

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank will launch its initial public offer (IPO) on February 7. The issue will close on February 9 and the anchor investors allocation will be done on February 6. Capital Small Finance Bank IPO price band is set at ₹445 to ₹468 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares.The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15.61 lakh shares. The company plans to raise about Rs 523 crore.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO

Opens for subscription on February 7. The issue, which comprises fresh equity worth Rs 462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares, closes on February 9. The price band is set at ₹393 to ₹414 per share. The minimum lot size for application is 36 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,904.

Alpex Solar IPO

SME segment's Alpex Solar launches on February 8. The issue is completely a fresh equity sale of 64.8 lakh shares, which is being offered at Rs 115 a piece. About 50% of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 35% for retail investors and the rest 15% for NII investors. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots of 2,400 shares, worth ₹276,000. Alpex Solar is a manufacturer of solar panels.