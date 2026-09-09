ARCIL IPO opens today: Should you apply? Check price band, latest GMP, reviews, key risks & more



How much Asset Reconstruction Company raised from anchor investors ahead of its IPO?

ARCIL issued 1,58,18,583 equity shares to more than 20 anchor investors at Rs 139 apeice to raise a total of Rs 219.9 crore, ahead of its IPO. Its anchor book included names like Goldman Sachs, WhiteOak MF, Bandhan MF, Tata MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, JM Financial MF, Groww MF, IndusInd General Insurance, BofA Securities Europe, Societ Generale and more.

Advertisement



What are the objective of fresh share sale in Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

There is no fresh issue in the IPO. The entire Rs 733 crore issue is an OFS, meaning the proceeds will go to the existing selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the IPO.



What is the financial performance of Asset Reconstruction Company?

ARCIL reported total income of Rs 750 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 608 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose to Rs 323 crore from Rs 309 crore during the same period.



What is the valuation demanded by Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

At the upper price band of Rs 139, ARCIL commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 4,516 crore. Based on FY26 PAT of about Rs 323 crore, the IPO is valued at roughly 14 times earnings.

Advertisement



What is the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

The latest GMP was around Rs 27, indicating a potential gain of nearly 19% over the upper price band of Rs 139. GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.



When will the allotment for Asset Reconstruction Company IPO be finalised?

The basis of allotment is expected on September 15, followed by refunds and demat credit on September 16. The shares are scheduled to list on September 17 on NSE and BSE Ltd.



What are the leading managers and registrar of Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers. MUFG Intime India is the registrar.



What are the key positives for Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

Brokerage firms have cited its market leadership, strong resolution track record, diversified business, growth opportunities, regulatory tailwinds, healthy balance sheet, long-stranding institutional relationship, growth verticals and reasonable valuations as key positive for the issue.



What are the key concerns or risk factors for Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

However, possible fluctuations in earnings, uncertainty in recovery, ageing asset pool, high acquisition concentration, dependency on investment for income, high corporate exposure, economic cyclicity, limited supply for stressed assets are key concerns or risks for ARCIL.

Advertisement

What brokerage firms have to say on Asset Reconstruction Company IPO?

Brokerage firms including SMIFS, Anand Rathi, BP Equities and Ventura Securities remain positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it, while SBI Securities and Swastika Investmart remain neutral on it.