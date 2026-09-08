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NTPC and Adani apply under Rs 37,500 crore coal gasification scheme

NTPC and Adani apply under Rs 37,500 crore coal gasification scheme

ADANIENT2,953.10(0.11%)

The first round of the coal gasification scheme received applications from players. The government has now launched the second bidding round.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 5:51 PM IST
NTPC and Adani apply under Rs 37,500 crore coal gasification schemeNTPC Limited has filed for conversion of coal for Synthetic Natural Gas and Adani Enterprises Limited filed for three projects for Urea.

The first round of the Rs 37,500 crore Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects received applications from five players, including NTPC and Adani Enterprises.

NTPC Limited has filed for conversion of coal for Synthetic Natural Gas; Adani Enterprises Limited filed for three projects for Urea; Gallantt Ispat Limited for Direct Reduced Iron and Syngas; Shyam Sel & Power Limited for Syngas; Talcher Fertilisers Limited for Urea.

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The Ministry further announced the opening of Round 2 of the scheme from Tuesday, and it will be open for the next two months.

Amidst reports that there were no takers for the scheme, the Ministry of Coal clarified that several prospective applicants are presently at advanced stages of project preparation and are expected to submit proposals in forthcoming rounds.

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The West Asia conflict has brought focus on Indian energy security and import dependence, and the government announced coal gasification as a key pillar for import substitution and industrial development strategy.

Coal gasification

The coal and lignite gasification projects are large-scale, capital-intensive investments that require extensive preparatory work, including pre-feasibility studies, technology assessments, environmental considerations, and detailed financial planning.

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These projects have the potential to contribute significantly to the development of a robust domestic coal gasification ecosystem, with eight gasification projects already under implementation under the earlier Rs 8,500 crore financial incentive scheme under the National Coal Gasification Mission.

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The scheme is designed to promote the conversion of domestic coal and lignite into higher-value products such as syngas, methanol, ammonia, urea, and hydrogen. Reduce India's dependence on imports of LNG, urea, ammonia and methanol, which together accounted for approximately Rs 2.77 lakh crore in imports during FY 2024-25.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 5:04 PM IST
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