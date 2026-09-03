Asset Reconstruction Company IPO opens on Sept 9; check price band, issue size & key details

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 107 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,873. Arcil has reserved 50 per cent of the offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The selling shareholders in the OFS are promoters Avenue India Resurgence, owned by New York-headquartered global investment firm Avenue Capital Group, and State Bank of India, along with investors Lathe Investment and Federal Bank. Avenue India Resurgence and State Bank of India hold 69.73 per cent and 19.95 per cent, respectively, in Arcil. Among public shareholders, GIC-backed Lathe Investment owns a 5 per cent stake, while Karnataka Bank holds 2.64 per cent. South Indian Bank and Federal Bank each hold a 1.27 per cent stake in the company.

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The IPO size has been halved from the 10.54 crore shares planned in the OFS when Arcil filed its DRHP in August 2025. The issue later received Sebi approval in October 2025.

Arcil operates across the country through a network of 13 offices in 12 states, including Delhi. The company acquires stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implements resolution strategies through restructuring. It aims to maximise recoveries and optimise the value of such assets to generate revenue streams.

Arcil was the first asset reconstruction company to be incorporated in India and received a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India to begin operations in August 2003. As of FY25, it said it was the second-largest ARC in India by assets under management, with AUM of Rs 16,852.6 crore.

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For the year ended March 2026, Arcil reported a profit of Rs 351.7 crore, up 6.7 per cent from Rs 329.5 crore in the previous year. Its revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 581.8 crore. IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue. The share allotment is expected to be finalised by September 15, and Arcil shares are likely to list on the bourses on September 17.

Arcil's IPO will open on September 9 in the price band of Rs 132-139 per share, with the issue structured entirely as an OFS of 5.27 crore equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and the allotment and listing are expected on September 15 and September 17, respectively.