scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Ashish Kacholia, Capri Global & others invest Rs 48 crore in Quadrant Future Tek's pre-IPO round

Feedback

Ashish Kacholia, Capri Global & others invest Rs 48 crore in Quadrant Future Tek's pre-IPO round

Prominent participants in the stake sale included Suryavanshi Commotrade Private Limited which bought 765,000 equity shares; Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, which received 425,000 shares; and Planify Capital Limited, which obtained 125,000 shares.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sundae Capital Advisors Private Ltd will act as the sole book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue. Sundae Capital Advisors Private Ltd will act as the sole book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue.

Quadrant Future Tek Limited has raised Rs 48 crore from Ashish Kacholia, Capri Global Holdings, and other individual investors in its pre-IPO round. On October 26, the firm said it issued 20 lakh equity shares to individual and institutional investors at Rs 240 per share (including a premium of Rs 230), totalling Rs 48 crore.

Prominent participants in the stake sale included Suryavanshi Commotrade Private Limited which bought 765,000 equity shares; Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, which received 425,000 shares; and Planify Capital Limited, which obtained 125,000 shares.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia is a promoter in Suryavanshi Commotrade. 

Sundae Capital Advisors Private Ltd will act as the sole book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue.

As per the DRHP filed in June 2024, the public issue with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share is entirely a fresh issue of up to Rs 275 crore with no offer for sale component. In September 2024, the company received Sebi’s final observation for the IPO.

Quadrant Future Tek is a supplier of speciality cables for the defence sector and railroad rolling equipment. It boasts end-to-end infrastructure for producing solar and electric vehicle cables at its manufacturing plant. Its design centres are located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Hyderabad, Telangana, and its production facilities are based in Basma, Mohali.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 28, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement