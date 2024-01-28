BLS E-Services, Megatherm Induction, Harshdeep Hortico among 6 IPOs lined up next week

The coming week will close to six IPOs hitting the Street and about 10 companies lining up for listings. Of the six, one is mainboard while five belong to the small-medium enterprise segment.

The six will cumulatively raise over Rs 500 crore.

A glimpse

BLS E-Services IPO

Delhi-based digital service provider BLS E-Services opens its maiden public issue on January 30 and closes on February 1. The firm from the mainboard segment has a price band of Rs 129-135 per share.

BLS E-Services is looking to raise a total of 310.91 crore via its initial stake sale, which entirely includes a fresh share sale of 2,30,30,000 equity shares. The company has reserved 10 per cent shares or 23,03,000 equity shares for the shareholders of BLS International Ltd, its parent company. Anchor book for the issue will open on Monday.

Megatherm Induction IPO

A subsidiary of Megatherm Electronics, the induction heating maker floats its public issue on January 29 at a price band of Rs 100-108 per share. The firm, which caters to clients such as Indian Railways and Tata Motor, is eyeing Rs 53.91 crore through its book built issue that will close on January 31.

The company aims to issue 49.92 lakh new shares without an offer-for-sale component.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO

Pots and planters maker opens its IPO for subscription in January 29-31.The price band for the IPO is set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share, eyeing Rs 19.09 crore through book built issue of 42.42 lakh shares.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO



This is the cattle food manufacturer's third public issue opening for January 29-31. The Gujarat-based firm plans to mop up Rs 19.44 crore through fixed price issue of Rs 108 a share.

Baweja Studios IPO

Subscription for this film production firm starts on January 29. The firm plans to raise Rs 97.2 crore via mix of a fresh shares worth Rs 72 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 14 lakh equity shares worth Rs 25.2 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 170-180 per share.

Backed by Harjaspal Singh Baweja, this is the biggest IPO in size among the list slotted next week.



Gabriel Pet Straps IPO

The pet straps maker will open for subscription on January 31, and close on February 2. The firm's lot size has 1,200 shares. It intends to garner Rs 8.06 crore through its IPO at a price of Rs 101 per share.

Fonebox Retail, DelaPlex, and Docmode Health Technologies will also be closing next week on January 30. All opened on January 25.

Listings to watch out for

Epack Durable will list its equity shares on the bourses on January 30 after raising Rs 640 crore through IPO. The offer was subscribed 16.37 times during January 19-24.

Nova AgriTech, the second listing from the mainboard segment, mopped up nearly Rs 144 crore via initial public offering which was subscribed 109.37 times during January 23-25. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 79.31 times, and the portion of retail investors was subscribed 77.12 times during the bidding.

Qualitek Labs makes its debut on the BSE SME on January 29, while trading in Euphoria Infotech India shares starts on January 30. Konstelec Engineers and Addictive Learning Technology shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge on January 30.

Others include Brisk Technovision on January 31, Fonebox Retail, DelaPlex and Docmode Health Technologies on February 2.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions