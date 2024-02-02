scorecardresearch
Business Today
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO to open on Feb 7; price band, other details

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO to open on Feb 7; price band, other details

Capital Small Finance Bank was the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license in 2015.

SUMMARY
  • Capital Small Finance Bank IPO to open from Feb 7 to Feb 9.
  • The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 445-468 per share.
  • The issue size stands at Rs 523 cr; fresh share sale at Rs 450 cr.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank (Capital SFB) will be open for public bidding on Wednesday, February 7, 2023. The SFB has fixed price band in the range of Rs 445-468. Bidders can apply for a minimum of 32 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The bidding for the issue closes on Friday, February 9. Capital Small Finance Bank was the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license in 2015. The Jalandhar-based lender has presence in semi-urban and rural areas with a branch-based operating model. The IPO of Capital SFB includes a fresh share sale of Rs 450 crore. Existing investors including Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Amicus Capital, Amicus Capital Partners India Fund and others will offload up to 15,61,329 equity shares from their stake. The lender is looking to raise 523.07 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band. The net proceeds from the fresh stake sale will be used towards augmenting the bank's Tier-I capital base; to meet future capital requirements; and issue related expenses. The anchor book for the issue shall open on Tuesday, February 6. Capital Small Finance Bank targets middle-income customer segments. It has expanded its SFB operations in northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and union territories including Delhi and Chandigarh. It had a total of 172 branches and 174 ATMs as of June 30, 2023, Capital SFB has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of shares reserved for them. A total of 35 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors. For the period ended June 30, 2023, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 30.10 crore with a revenue of Rs 202.29 crore. Its net profit came in at Rs 93.60 crore with a revenue of Rs 725.48 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors (formerly IDFC Securities) and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the SFB will be listed at both BSE and NSE with February 14, Wednesday, as the tentative date of listing.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 02, 2024, 8:09 AM IST
