CMPDI IPO allotment date: Step-by-step guide to check status as GMP zooms manifold

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, March 25. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Friday, March 27. The Coal India Ltd subsidiary received a muted response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute was open for bidding between March 20 -March 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 163-172 per share with a lot size of 80 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,842 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10.71 crore equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.05 times with nearly 1.10 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 1,450 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 3.48 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. Employee portion was booked 21 per cent only.

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The grey market premium (GMP) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute has seen a sharp recovery despite muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets improve. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 11 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 6-7 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 1-2 apiece, during the last day of bidding.

Incorporated in 1974, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute offers consultancy and support services across the spectrum of coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design. Its services also include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, specialised technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry and other minerals.

IDBI Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers of CMPDI IPO, and Kfin Technologies Ltd will serve as the registrar. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Friday, March 27. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, March 30, 2025.

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Investors, who had bid for the issue of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CMPDI’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.