CSM Technologies IPO allotment date: Step-by-step guide to check status as GMP falls flat

CSM Technologies is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, June 30. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Wednesday, July 01. The GovTech and IT solutions player received a muted response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of CSM Technologies was open for bidding between June 24-29. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 107-113 per share with a lot size of 132 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 146 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1.29 crore equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.36 times with nearly 45,800 applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 172 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.02 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 1.54 times and 1.62, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of CSM Technologies has seen a sharp fall thanks to muted bidding as the sentiments in the broader markets turned fragile. Last heard, it was commanding a no premium in the grey market, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 4-5 apiece, during the last day of bidding.

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Incorporated in 1998, Bhubaneshwar-based CSM Technologies is one of the few IT solution providers that have delivered unique projects for both government and private clients. It specializes in GovTech and digital transformation, offering solutions across sectors like mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare, tourism, and public services.

Keynote Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager of CSM Technologies IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Wednesday, July 01. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 02, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of CSM Technologies, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select CSM Technologies Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CSM’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.