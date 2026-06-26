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Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status, fresh GMP & more

Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status, fresh GMP & more

Waterways Leisure Tourism sold its shares in the price band of Rs 769-808 apiece, applied for a minimum of 18 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 585 crore between June 23-25.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jun 26, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status, fresh GMP & moreThe IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 585 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to be valued at Rs 5,849.48 crore after listing.

Waterways Leisure Tourism is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares soon. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds either by weekend or latest by Monday, June 29. The Cordelia Cruise operator had received a muted response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism was open for bidding between June 23 and June 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 769-808 per share with a lot size of 18 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 585 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 72,40,099  equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.63 with little more than 1.15 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 492 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.01 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 1.18 times and 4.19 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Waterways Leisure Tourism has tanked sharply after muted bidding despite the rebounded market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 30-35 per share, suggesting a weak listing for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 10-12, when the issue had opened for bidding.

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Incorporated in November 2020, Mumbai-based Waterways Leisure Tourism among India’s leading domestic ocean cruise operators, offering luxury cruise experiences focused on Indian culture, hospitality, entertainment, and cuisine. It held nearly 79 per cent market share by value in India’s domestic ocean cruise industry in Fiscal 2025.

Centrum Broking is the sole book running lead manager for Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Tuesday, June 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, July 01, as the date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Waterways Leisure Tourism, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CORDELIA’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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