Deccan Transcon, Envirotech Systems & Popular Foundations: 3 SME IPOs opening today

Amid the rising euphoria in the SME space, three more primary offerings have opened for bidding on Friday, September 13. Investors can apply for these issues until Wednesday, September 18 and will be listed on September 23, Monday. The three SME players are looking to raise more than 115 crore from the Dalal Street investors. Here are the details about these issues:

1. Deccan Transcon IPO

Deccan Transcon is looking to raise a total of Rs 65.06 crore via IPO by selling its shares in the range of Rs 102-108 apiece with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares amounting to Rs 1,29,600 at the upper end of the price band. The IPO includes a fresh shares sale of Rs 59.66 crore, while an offer-for-sale of 5 lakh equity shares.

Incorporated in February 2007 Deccan Transcon Leasing offers tank containers on lease and logistic and supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. It offers comprehensive freight and shipping solutions, including domestic tank container logistics, tank fleet management, customs clearance and transportation, and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services.

Unistone Capital is the book running lead manager of the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company shall be listed on emerge platform of NSE.

2. Envirotech Systems IPO

The Rs 30.24 crore IPO of Envirotech Systems is being offered in the range of Rs 53-56 apiece with a lot size of 2,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 1.12 lakh. The issue is entirely a fresh share sale of 54 lakh equity shares. Founded in 2007, Envirotech Systems manufactures noise measurement and control solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

Share India Capital Services is the sole book running lead manager of the Envirotech Systems IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Envirotech Systems IPO is Share India Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed on the emerging platform of NSE.

3. Popular Foundations IPO

The IPO of Popular Foundations is a fixed priced issue valued at Rs 37 apiece with a lot size of 3,000 equity shares. Each lot will cost Rs 1.11 lakh to the investors. The company is looking to raise Rs 19.87 crore via its primary offering which is entirely a fresh share sale of 53.70 lakh equity shares.

Founded in 1998, Popular Foundations Limited specializes in engineering and construction services and offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the construction sector. It is dedicated to construction practice in various sectors such as factories, educational institutions, and commercial and residential projects.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Popular Foundations IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Popular Foundations IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME platform.